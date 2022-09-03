NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the first quarter valued at $423,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 10.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 293,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter.

NSTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.14.

NanoString Technologies stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $613.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.92. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $62.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.73.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $32.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.32 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 87.86% and a negative net margin of 97.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

