Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Stake Raised by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 602,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,557 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $10,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Navient by 1.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,315,991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,258,000 after acquiring an additional 40,750 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Navient by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,240,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,552,000 after buying an additional 177,465 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Navient by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,150,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,630,000 after buying an additional 467,052 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,185,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,159,000 after buying an additional 425,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 1.1% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 988,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,841,000 after buying an additional 10,710 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NAVI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Navient from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point cut their price objective on Navient to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Navient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

Navient Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. Navient Co. has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.14, a quick ratio of 15.69 and a current ratio of 15.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average of $16.07.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Navient had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.58%.

Navient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

