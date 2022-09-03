Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Gap Down to $5.91

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.91, but opened at $5.61. Navitas Semiconductor shares last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 11,745 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.57.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Navitas Semiconductor Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 17.09, a quick ratio of 16.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.96. The firm has a market cap of $659.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 3.04.

Institutional Trading of Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTS. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Teramo Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.