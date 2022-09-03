Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Gap Down to $5.91

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.91, but opened at $5.61. Navitas Semiconductor shares last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 11,745 shares traded.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.57.
The company has a current ratio of 17.09, a quick ratio of 16.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.96. The firm has a market cap of $659.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 3.04.
Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.
