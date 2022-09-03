nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target Cut to $45.00

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their target price on nCino to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on nCino from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.50.

nCino Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $32.16 on Friday. nCino has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $79.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -51.05 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.91.

Insider Transactions at nCino

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. nCino had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $99.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that nCino will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,420,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,576.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,420,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,576.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $31,499.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,468.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,099 shares of company stock valued at $3,755,554. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in nCino by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in nCino by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in nCino by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in nCino by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in nCino by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

