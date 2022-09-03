nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Gap Down to $12.49

Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.49, but opened at $11.91. nLIGHT shares last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 2,016 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on nLIGHT to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

nLIGHT Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.42. The company has a market capitalization of $522.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 2.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nLIGHT

nLIGHT ( NASDAQ:LASR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $60.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About nLIGHT

(Get Rating)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.