Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Mizuho from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NOMD. StockNews.com cut Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods Trading Down 0.6 %

Nomad Foods stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. Nomad Foods has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $28.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Trading of Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $697.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 10.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,574,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,225 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,080,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,523,000 after acquiring an additional 299,689 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 194.1% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 7,322,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832,306 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 2.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,057,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,201,000 after acquiring an additional 141,789 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,672,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,419,000 after acquiring an additional 450,124 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.