OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Holdings Cut by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OPK. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,156,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,778,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,156,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,778,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary J. Nabel acquired 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $597,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,857,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,445,209.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,290,000 shares of company stock worth $3,131,100. 40.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OPKO Health Trading Down 3.2 %

OPKO Health stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.75. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $309.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.87 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th.

OPKO Health Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

