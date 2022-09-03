Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

OXM has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.60.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OXM opened at $92.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.52. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $76.21 and a 52 week high of $119.50.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $363.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.92 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 23.06%.

Institutional Trading of Oxford Industries

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 540.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 557 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 672 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth about $63,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Stories

