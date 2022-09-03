PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stake Lowered by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PD. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $27,319.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,109,931.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 16,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $411,003.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 460,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,681,652.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $27,319.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 753,388 shares in the company, valued at $21,109,931.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 245,768 shares of company stock valued at $6,781,040. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

NYSE PD opened at $23.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.48. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.72 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.22 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.04.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

