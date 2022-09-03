PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Cowen

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.04.

PagerDuty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.48. PagerDuty has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at PagerDuty

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.22 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 41.92% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $2,110,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $69,990.68. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 453,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,291,995.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $2,110,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,768 shares of company stock valued at $6,781,040 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagerDuty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 4.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in PagerDuty by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 19,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 8.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,417,000 after purchasing an additional 87,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 755.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

