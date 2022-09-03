PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Morgan Stanley

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PD. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.04.

PagerDuty Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:PD opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.80 and its 200 day moving average is $28.48. PagerDuty has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $50.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.92%. The business had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $69,990.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 453,676 shares in the company, valued at $11,291,995.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $69,990.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 453,676 shares in the company, valued at $11,291,995.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 25,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $629,904.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,777.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,768 shares of company stock worth $6,781,040. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagerDuty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 2.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 6.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 3.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 39.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 6.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PagerDuty

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

