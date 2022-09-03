PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Robert W. Baird

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PD has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on PagerDuty to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded PagerDuty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.04.

PagerDuty Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.48. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $50.33.

Insider Activity at PagerDuty

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.22 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 41.92% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $2,110,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PagerDuty news, Director Elena Gomez sold 25,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $629,904.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,777.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $2,110,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 245,768 shares of company stock valued at $6,781,040. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PagerDuty

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 26,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

