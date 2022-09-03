Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Gap Up to $19.28

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.28, but opened at $20.56. Pliant Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.01, with a volume of 4,330 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently commented on PLRX. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $27.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.
Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Insider Transactions at Pliant Therapeutics
Institutional Trading of Pliant Therapeutics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 78.1% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.
Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.
Featured Articles
