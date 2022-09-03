Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Gap Up to $19.28

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.28, but opened at $20.56. Pliant Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.01, with a volume of 4,330 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLRX. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $27.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,642.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 78.1% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

