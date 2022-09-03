POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) Stock Position Lowered by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,981 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in POSCO were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in POSCO by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 11,745 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of POSCO by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PKX opened at $44.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.16. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.40 and a twelve month high of $79.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02.

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $17.71 billion for the quarter.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized sheets, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

