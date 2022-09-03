PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Stake Cut by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 283,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 173,398 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $8,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of PPL by 1,059.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 47,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 43,205 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in PPL by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 336,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 68,070 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of PPL by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 13,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 29.0% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on PPL. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on PPL to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In related news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,649 shares of company stock worth $2,370,516. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPL opened at $28.94 on Friday. PPL Co. has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.84%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

