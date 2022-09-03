PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock Holdings Cut by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 421.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 463.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 687.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

In other news, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $47,978.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,639.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $47,978.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,639.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $642,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 606,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,955,801.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,719 shares of company stock worth $5,616,063. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $61.68 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $61.17 and a one year high of $88.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.29 and a 200-day moving average of $73.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

