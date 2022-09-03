ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Banner during the 4th quarter valued at $14,494,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Banner by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,264,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,736,000 after purchasing an additional 56,029 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 879,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,381,000 after buying an additional 80,055 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter worth $7,438,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 685,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,577,000 after buying an additional 21,266 shares during the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $59.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.89 and its 200 day moving average is $58.83. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $66.79.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.17. Banner had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 31.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.77%.

BANR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens upgraded Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Banner to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

In other Banner news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $78,125.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

