ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,865 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Shares of ARI opened at $11.29 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 38.24, a quick ratio of 38.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.44.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 71.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.40%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.89%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

(Get Rating)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

