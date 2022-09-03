ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,120 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LPX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 13,554 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,457 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,991,422 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $156,028,000 after buying an additional 170,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $53.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.40. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 94.18%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

LPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

