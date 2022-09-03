ProShare Advisors LLC Has $438,000 Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in OneMain by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in OneMain by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in OneMain by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of OneMain by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 4,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of OMF opened at $34.84 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $60.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.61.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.03). OneMain had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 37.61%. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 46.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on OMF. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of OneMain to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneMain

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $42,642.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 337,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,530,666.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.