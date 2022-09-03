ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,823,000 after purchasing an additional 112,804 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 490,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,489,000 after acquiring an additional 131,075 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 385,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,157,000 after acquiring an additional 43,694 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,520,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $78.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.88. ArcBest Co. has a 52 week low of $65.15 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.59.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ArcBest

In other news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $2,219,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of ArcBest to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ArcBest from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.44.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

