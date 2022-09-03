ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 3,166 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BSY shares. Griffin Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

BSY opened at $36.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.71, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.00. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $71.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.64.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.10 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 53.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

In related news, CIO David J. Hollister sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $8,224,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 2,105,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,578,941.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

