ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Shares Gap Up to $26.99

Shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.99, but opened at $27.56. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury shares last traded at $27.87, with a volume of 65,862 shares trading hands.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Stock Down 1.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.19.

Get ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 121.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 443,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,605,000 after buying an additional 2,488,858 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter worth about $30,309,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter worth about $18,300,000. Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter worth about $9,828,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter worth about $6,423,000.

About ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.