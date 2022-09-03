PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Cut to $72.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $99.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PVH. Citigroup dropped their target price on PVH from $94.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. TheStreet lowered PVH from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PVH from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on PVH from $132.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of PVH stock opened at $54.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.03. PVH has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $125.42.

PVH Announces Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in PVH by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in PVH by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PVH by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in PVH by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in shares of PVH by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PVH

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.