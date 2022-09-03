PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Barclays

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $87.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PVH from $94.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, June 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of PVH from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on PVH from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.33.

PVH Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $54.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.98 and a 200-day moving average of $70.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.03. PVH has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $125.42.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PVH will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.08%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 2,076.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 2,820.0% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in PVH by 97.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

