PVH (NYSE:PVH) PT Lowered to $72.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $99.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PVH. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PVH from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PVH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $83.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.33.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of PVH opened at $54.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.03. PVH has a 12-month low of $53.25 and a 12-month high of $125.42.

PVH Announces Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PVH will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of PVH by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in PVH by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PVH by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $201,143,000 after acquiring an additional 88,512 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

