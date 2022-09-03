Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Q2 were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Q2 by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Q2 by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Q2 from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Q2 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Q2 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

Q2 stock opened at $38.81 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.42 and a 52 week high of $91.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.54.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $140.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.22 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $104,368.25. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 69,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,724. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

