Raymond James & Associates Buys 7,703 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 251,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $7,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,306,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,345,000 after purchasing an additional 135,957 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,619,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,880,000 after purchasing an additional 32,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACIW shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

ACI Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $22.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average of $28.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.06. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $36.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.22 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 17.24%. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACI Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.