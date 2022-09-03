Raymond James & Associates Grows Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,512 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $7,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,815,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 314.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,664,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,943,000 after buying an additional 2,022,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,901,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,370,000 after buying an additional 975,585 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,974,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,435,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $23.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.62. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $30.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.39%.

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $202,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,912,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,745,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

