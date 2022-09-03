Raymond James & Associates Purchases 1,389 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,935 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $7,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 37,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.59 and a 200-day moving average of $42.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.17. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 40.69% and a return on equity of 12.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CATY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Insider Activity at Cathay General Bancorp

In related news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $45,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 86,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,956,902.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $45,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 86,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,956,902.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $84,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 88,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,133.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,570 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.