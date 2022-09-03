Raymond James & Associates Sells 110,834 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 288,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,834 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $8,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 101.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,748,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,124,000 after buying an additional 5,406,305 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth $76,365,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,775,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,260,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,360,000 after buying an additional 549,106 shares during the period. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth $19,750,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 659.10%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPX shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

