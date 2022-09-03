Raymond James & Associates Sells 4,718 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,718 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $8,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 25.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 24,721 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth $212,000. 59.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DLB shares. TheStreet lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barrington Research cut their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $72.86 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $97.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.50 and a 200 day moving average of $75.38.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

