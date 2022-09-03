Raymond James Cuts Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target to $55.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 24.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CIEN. B. Riley raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ciena from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus reduced their target price on Ciena from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Ciena from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.37.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of CIEN opened at $44.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. Ciena has a one year low of $41.63 and a one year high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.04.

Insider Activity at Ciena

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.95 million. Ciena had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $193,499.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,601,031.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $174,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,533.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $193,499.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 413,711 shares in the company, valued at $22,601,031.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,852 shares of company stock worth $1,638,258 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ciena

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.