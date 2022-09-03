Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 241 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2,366.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after acquiring an additional 267,230 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,120,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,386,000 after acquiring an additional 193,738 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 524,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,563,000 after purchasing an additional 35,091 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 71,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,345,000 after purchasing an additional 26,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 430,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,128 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUS stock opened at $110.26 on Friday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $103.26 and a 12-month high of $131.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.23 and its 200 day moving average is $116.20.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.