Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 25,673 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 220,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,673 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DKNG. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,342,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 7,654.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,410,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,010,000 after buying an additional 2,379,655 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 854.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,226,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,376,000 after buying an additional 1,993,589 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 10.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,142,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 8.4% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,326,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,220 shares in the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DKNG shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

Shares of DKNG opened at $15.49 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $64.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

