Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 40,705 Shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 155,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,705 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF were worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 72.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 203.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 50,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 34,001 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 456,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,308,000 after acquiring an additional 30,650 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 430.9% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 115,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 93,600 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

BATS LVHI opened at $25.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.58. Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $32.65.

