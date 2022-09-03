Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,255 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $4,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 52.1% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of AON by 7.3% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of AON by 1.1% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of AON by 16.6% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON stock opened at $278.34 on Friday. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $341.98. The company has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $282.34 and its 200 day moving average is $289.58.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $800,187.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AON. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.70.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

