Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 7,403 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEE. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Ameren by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in Ameren by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 8,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ameren by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,964,948.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,080.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ameren Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.63.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $92.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.03. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $99.20. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.35.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Ameren’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.51%.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

