Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 37,334 Shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,334 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 834,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,977,000 after acquiring an additional 164,801 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 332,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 38,290 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 179.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 234,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after buying an additional 150,613 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 180,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 35,266 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 163,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after buying an additional 15,446 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SHYD opened at $22.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.97. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $25.43.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.