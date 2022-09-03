Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 158,471 Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 158,471 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 327.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GSL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Global Ship Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Global Ship Lease Stock Up 1.1 %

Global Ship Lease Announces Dividend

GSL opened at $18.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.09. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $679.69 million, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

Global Ship Lease Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.