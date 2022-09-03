Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,479,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,601,000 after purchasing an additional 42,028 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,087,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,844,000 after purchasing an additional 395,742 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,172,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,228,000 after purchasing an additional 384,628 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,340,000 after purchasing an additional 53,662 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 948,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,080,000 after purchasing an additional 22,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 3.7 %

J stock opened at $118.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.11 and a twelve month high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

