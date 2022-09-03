Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,859 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,771 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in First Republic Bank by 318.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 100,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,822,000 after buying an additional 76,744 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth $638,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Compass Point set a $175.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.33.

First Republic Bank Price Performance

NYSE:FRC opened at $149.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.61. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $133.37 and a 12-month high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

