Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,001 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 24.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,543,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,767,000 after purchasing an additional 301,400 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 2,756.0% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 177,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,608,000 after purchasing an additional 170,870 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 7.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 14,913 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 53.6% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 29.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Insider Activity at DT Midstream

DT Midstream Stock Performance

In other news, Director Peter I. Tumminello acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.80 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,400.

NYSE:DTM opened at $55.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.94. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.64%.

DT Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

