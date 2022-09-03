Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,515,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,272,449,000 after purchasing an additional 553,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,800,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $686,611,000 after purchasing an additional 441,630 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,829,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,364,000 after acquiring an additional 228,094 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,924,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,201,000 after acquiring an additional 333,692 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $287,372,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE ELS opened at $69.95 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $67.57 and a one year high of $88.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.60.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $365.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELS. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.67.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

