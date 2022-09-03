Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 322.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,049 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 345.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 837,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,232,000 after buying an additional 649,447 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,105.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 185,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,917,000 after buying an additional 182,678 shares during the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,580,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 172,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,967,000 after buying an additional 43,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 268,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,635,000 after buying an additional 20,943 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $135.95 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $128.39 and a 1 year high of $155.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.54.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.