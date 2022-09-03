Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CALM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $54.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of -0.09. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.29 and a 52-week high of $59.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.49.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $593.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.06 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 69.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is presently 110.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CALM. StockNews.com lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

