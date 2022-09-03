Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 376,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 30.3% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ECVT opened at $9.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.34. Ecovyst Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $225.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.39 million. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 12.58% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. Ecovyst’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ecovyst news, Director Kyle D. Vann purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.77 per share, for a total transaction of $87,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,085.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ecovyst news, Director Kyle D. Vann purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.77 per share, for a total transaction of $87,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,085.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 13,000,030 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $108,680,250.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 274,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,259.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

