Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $4.02 Million Position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 255.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,314 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth $393,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 73,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $64.48 on Friday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.73 and a 52-week high of $101.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.17. Ameresco had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 5.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMRC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim set a $58.00 target price on Ameresco in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ameresco from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Ameresco from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Ameresco from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.15.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

