Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $4.05 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,016 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 49,535.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,640,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,650 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 62,664.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 251,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,241,000 after buying an additional 250,657 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 189,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 12,431 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 125,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,999,000 after buying an additional 29,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,368.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 105,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,341,000 after acquiring an additional 98,520 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $102.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.90 and a 200 day moving average of $111.53. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $95.46 and a 52 week high of $127.90.

