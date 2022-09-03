Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $4.09 Million Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,461 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,582,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,896,000 after purchasing an additional 844,409 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,428,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,703,000 after purchasing an additional 452,543 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.1% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,428,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,507,000 after buying an additional 440,773 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,742,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,200,000 after buying an additional 43,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 27.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,321,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,536,000 after buying an additional 506,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KTOS. Truist Financial upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

KTOS stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.98. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.45 and a beta of 0.77. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $24.57.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $90,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,592.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,143,262.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $90,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,329,592.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $849,720. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

